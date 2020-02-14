Sandy Spring Bank Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after buying an additional 1,794,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in 3M by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,452,000 after purchasing an additional 423,772 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in 3M by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,863,000 after purchasing an additional 282,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $161.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,129. The firm has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

