Sandy Spring Bank Has $7.41 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.43.

NEE stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.54. 142,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $182.54 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.96.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

