Sandy Spring Bank Has $9.10 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,646 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,029 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,494,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,495,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,047 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $66.38. 7,479,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,404,563. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

