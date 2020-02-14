Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,213 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.85. The company had a trading volume of 245,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,278. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.45. American Express has a twelve month low of $106.24 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

