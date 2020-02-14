Sandy Spring Bank Invests $7.89 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 268,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,059. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.79. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. UBS Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

