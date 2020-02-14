Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,202 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,698 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $575,048,000 after buying an additional 32,801 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.53. 319,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,797,460. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.74, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

