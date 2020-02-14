Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,674 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in TJX Companies by 27.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 233,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 49,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 83,965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,422,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,687. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

