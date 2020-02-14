Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 3,025 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,294 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

UN traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,332. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 55.60%.

UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.