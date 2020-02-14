Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,082 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,739,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 909,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.88. 24,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $105.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. Diageo plc has a one year low of $153.97 and a one year high of $176.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.46.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 61.63%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra raised their price target on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

