Sandy Spring Bank Sells 349 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Mastercard by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.05. The stock had a trading volume of 199,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,336. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $337.83. The stock has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.