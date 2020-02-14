Sandy Spring Bank Sells 537 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,531 shares of company stock worth $16,696,656 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

FB stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.18. 10,631,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.87.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

