Sandy Spring Bank Sells 690 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,078,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,270,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $101,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,228,589.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $52,510.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 470,128 shares of company stock valued at $79,779,248. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cross Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.49.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,586,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.99. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $192.60. The company has a market capitalization of $167.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

