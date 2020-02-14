Sandy Spring Bank Sells 7,840 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.27. 13,391,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,265,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

