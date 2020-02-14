Sandy Spring Bank Sells 969 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.64. 1,658,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,633,996. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $169.27 and a 1 year high of $234.93.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

