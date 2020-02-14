Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €100.00 by UBS Group

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €88.00 ($102.33).

Schneider Electric stock opened at €97.02 ($112.81) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €93.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €84.41. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

