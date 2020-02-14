Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Short Interest Down 8.1% in January

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 228,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

SCHN stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $455.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $27.47.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $405.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.46 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 257.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.