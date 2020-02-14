Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 53,896 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Scorpio Tankers worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,292,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

NYSE STNG opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.16. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $40.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00.

STNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.