Scott P. Miller Sells 564 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.42. 26,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kirby in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kirby by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

