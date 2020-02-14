Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 87.04% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,890. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,425.71 and a beta of 1.10. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $48.00 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $42,348.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,207.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 165,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $3,489,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 60.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

