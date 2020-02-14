Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $27.56. 165,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,890. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,378.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 87.04% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $48.00 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $42,348.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,207.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $3,489,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

