SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCYX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, January 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 213,724 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYX opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.27.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 11,653.81% and a negative return on equity of 230.55%. As a group, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

