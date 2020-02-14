SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SCYX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $0.94 on Friday. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $51.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 230.55% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 213,724 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Planning raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

