SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

SDX Energy (LON:SDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of SDX Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

SDX opened at GBX 22.64 ($0.30) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.65. SDX Energy has a one year low of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) and a one year high of GBX 43.40 ($0.57).

In other news, insider Tim Linacre bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($11,049.72).

SDX Energy Company Profile

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

