Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Director Purchases $525,000.00 in Stock

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $35.11. 77,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,404. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. Sealed Air Corp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 556.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

