SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SEGRO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of SEGXF remained flat at $$11.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

