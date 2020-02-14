SelfSell Trading Down 18% Over Last Week (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. SelfSell has a total market cap of $130,667.00 and approximately $16,813.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00051427 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

