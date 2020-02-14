Semux (SEM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $32,682.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Semux has a market cap of $1.24 million and $32,682.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0979 or 0.00000955 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

