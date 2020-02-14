Senior (LON:SNR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Senior (LON:SNR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.35) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Senior to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) price target for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 189.57 ($2.49).

SNR opened at GBX 163.60 ($2.15) on Friday. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 149.90 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 172.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.80. The company has a market cap of $681.97 million and a PE ratio of 15.29.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

