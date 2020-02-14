Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Short Interest Down 9.1% in January

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 38,630,000 shares. Approximately 31.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth $9,019,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 19.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 131,864 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.37.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SENS. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.90.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

