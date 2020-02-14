Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensient Technologies updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-2.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS.

SXT stock traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.74. 785,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $75.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

