Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. Sensient Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-2.80 EPS.

SXT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Sensient Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Sensient Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE SXT traded down $4.91 on Friday, hitting $56.32. 25,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,233. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.00. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.35 and a twelve month high of $75.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.94%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

