Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Achieves Market Cap of $4.93 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, DDEX and IDEX. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $3.80 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00028000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00019300 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021861 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008726 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007009 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,694,835 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit, BitForex, GDAC, IDEX, Bittrex, Bibox, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.