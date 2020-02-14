ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.91. ServiceNow posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Raymond James increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.82.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $731,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,511,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 112,611 shares of company stock worth $35,015,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $547,821,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $316,702,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after buying an additional 839,780 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $133,017,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 456,430 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock opened at $351.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $357.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 110.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.99 and its 200 day moving average is $275.51.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

