ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,175.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $824,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOW opened at $351.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 110.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.51. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $357.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $590,467.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,187.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total transaction of $13,965,592.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,114.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,611 shares of company stock valued at $35,015,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.82.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

