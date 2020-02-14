SF Capital (SFCP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded up 25% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One SF Capital token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. SF Capital has a market cap of $19,949.00 and $2.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.68 or 0.03497223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00254343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00043323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00160512 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SF Capital Token Profile

SF Capital's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,373,869 tokens. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SF Capital Token Trading

SF Capital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

