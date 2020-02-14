SHIELD Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $99,126.00 and $18.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,269.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.55 or 0.02740541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.32 or 0.04723925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.01 or 0.00788490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.54 or 0.00910510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00115670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009578 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00690578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

