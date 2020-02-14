Short Interest in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Drops By 10.2%

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 7,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJRD. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $55.50 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $55.86. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

