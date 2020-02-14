Short Interest in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Increases By 8.3%

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $254.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $169.89 and a 12 month high of $256.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.42 and its 200 day moving average is $228.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after acquiring an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.83.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

