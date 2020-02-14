Short Interest in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Increases By 7.2%

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 7,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.85.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $102.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.45. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $79.02 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $1,324,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 39,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $2,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.