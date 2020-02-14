Short Interest in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Increases By 8.1%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,950,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 33,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.03.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.98. 2,114,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,472. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 22,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $211,976.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,195.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $25,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 347,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,426.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 12,246.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.