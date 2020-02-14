Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Declines By 10.7%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 366,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

APVO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.48. 751,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,149. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 212,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

