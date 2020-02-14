Short Interest in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Declines By 10.6%

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aramark has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $47.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $2,162,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

