Short Interest in Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Rises By 6.7%

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atreca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

Shares of Atreca stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 88,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,848. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. Atreca has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Atreca news, insider Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $103,093.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $92,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,919 shares of company stock worth $690,193.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atreca by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Atreca by 4,968.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Atreca by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Atreca by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

