Short Interest in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Declines By 8.4%

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $8,149,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,712,000 after purchasing an additional 160,163 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 62,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,927. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.