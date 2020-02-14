Short Interest in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Decreases By 9.5%

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 320,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BY. ValuEngine raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens raised Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 926,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 34,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $19.73. 146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,537. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $68.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

