Short Interest in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Drops By 9.0%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 4,660,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $2,001,200.00. Also, EVP Greg Foglesong sold 4,125 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $412,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,383 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Carter’s by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.30. The stock had a trading volume of 199,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,755. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $112.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cfra raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

