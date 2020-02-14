Short Interest in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Drops By 8.5%

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,700 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 899,200 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clarus by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 33.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the third quarter valued at $1,490,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the second quarter valued at $3,779,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,771. The firm has a market cap of $407.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Clarus has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. BidaskClub cut Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

