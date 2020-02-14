Short Interest in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expands By 7.4%

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 74,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CNB Financial by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in CNB Financial by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CNB Financial by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCNE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,423. The firm has a market cap of $444.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

