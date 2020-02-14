Short Interest in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Increases By 7.5%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 839,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 780,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days. Currently, 28.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

CODA traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 65,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,556. The company has a market capitalization of $73.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.97. Coda Octopus Group has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $19.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.38%.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

