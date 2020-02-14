Short Interest in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expands By 8.4%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 335,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.1 days.

CDXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $324,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,310.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $186,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $829,375. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 185,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,645. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. Codexis has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.37.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

